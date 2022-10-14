(WKBN) – Three local funeral home companies have been sold to a Tennessee company.

Baumgardner Funeral Homes, Becker Funeral Homes and Lane Family Funeral Homes all announced Friday morning that they were merging into Heritage Family Funeral Services of Elizabethton, Tennessee.

The staff and owners will continue on with the homes, either through employment or consulting services.

Heritage Family Funeral Services was founded over 70 years ago and already has ties to Ohio, including funeral homes in Cuyahoga and Stark counties.

“This decision was made after much heartfelt consideration. At some point in our lives we all have to take a sincere look at what the future looks like. We have to realistically think of all the possibilities and their impact on us, and those we care about. That being said, this is indeed the right decision for my family, our employees, and all the communities we have served and will continue to serve,” said Joseph Lane of Lane Family Funeral Homes.

The three funeral home companies have locations in Canfield, Austintown, Boardman and more throughout the Valley.