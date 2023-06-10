NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Police are investigating after three juveniles were shot at a graduation celebration early Saturday.

According to a New Castle Police social media post, the shooting happened Saturday morning at Bollinger Playground on New Castle’s west side.

New Castle PD are asking anyone with information to come forward and call them at 724-656-3586. You can also send in a tip online.

Police have not released the severity of the victims’ injuries or if the suspect(s) is still at large.