The vehicles are heavily damaged

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A two-car crash in Youngstown sent three people to the hospital.

It happened around 1 p.m. at Glenwood Avenue and Midlothian Boulevard.

The victim’s conditions are unknown at this time.

We were told that one of the vehicles was northbound on Glenwood when another turned into its path.

Firefighters had to cut one of the victims out of a car.