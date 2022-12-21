YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three people are being charged in connection to a federal drug trafficking case in Warren.

Rafael Alcauter, William Brown and Valerie Revere are all charged in connection to the case.

According to an indictment that was filed in the Northern District Court of Ohio and unsealed Wednesday, the three conspired to sell several drugs, including mixtures that contained fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine (crack) and also marijuana.

Investigators say that Alcauter supplied Brown with the drugs through the mail and that Brown stored the drugs at houses on Milton Street and Clearwater Street in Warren. They say that Brown paid Alcauter with bank transfers and that Revere conducted some of the transactions totaling over $85,000.

The enterprise continued from April 2017 through October 2018, according to the indictment.

Investigators say they found several drugs, guns and cash at the Milton and Clearwater homes in October 2018.

Brown is charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine base (crack) and marijuana; possession with intent to distribute fentanyl; possession with intent to distribute cocaine base (crack); possession with intent to distribute marijuana; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute heroin; felon in possession of firearms and ammunition; possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes; and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Revere is charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine base (crack) and marijuana; and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Alcauter is charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine base (crack), and marijuana; and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Brown and Revere were scheduled for arraignment Wednesday morning. According to court records, Revere pleaded not guilty and was released on $20,000 bond. Details of Brown’s arraignment were not yet recorded. An arraignment date was not listed for Alcauter.