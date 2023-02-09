WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The three suspects arrested in connection to a deadly fire in Warren that killed a 16-year-old girl have been indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury.

Brendan Daviduk, Patricia Zarlingo, and Zackary Gurd were each indicted on eight counts including aggravated murder with aggravating circumstances specifications, attempted aggravated murder, aggravated arson and tampering with evidence.

All three could possibly face the death penalty if convicted.

Gurd is in jail in Virginia. He left the area following the fire and arrived by bus in Richmond, Virginia. He was then tracked to Chester, Virginia where he was arrested.

Daviduk and Zarlingo are in the Trumbull County Jail. They will both be arraigned Friday.

Gurd will remain in custody in Virginia until he can be extradited to Warren.

Investigators believe Gurd set the fire that killed 16-year-old Chassidy Broadstone.