3 hurt in Lawrence County chain-reaction crash

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – Three people were hurt in a three-car crash Wednesday in Lawrence County.

The accident happened just before 10 a.m on Route 224, just over the Ohio border.

Traffic was stopped to allow an oversized truck to get on the roadway. About 15 cars were stopped when a car rear-ended a Kia Soul, which then rear-ended another vehicle.

Three people were taken to the hospital, including two adults and one juvenile.

One adult in the Kia is in critical condition.

Police are doing an accident reconstruction at the scene. Route 224 in the area of Carbon Micco Road is expected to be closed for a few more hours.