According to initial reports, a vehicle went over the Jersey Barrier

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WYTV) – Three people were hurt in a crash Tuesday on Interstate 76 in North Jackson.

The accident happened just before 4 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-76, near the Baily Road exit.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Traffic was backed for a short time while crews worked to clear the scene. The highway has since been cleared.