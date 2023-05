HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – A mobile home was destroyed in a fire early Tuesday.

Crews were called to the 3000 block of East State Street for the fully engulfed fire.

Three people were treated by EMS. The extent of their injuries is not known, according to a post on the department’s social media page.

The home is a total loss.

The cause is under investigation.

If any Hermitage resident is in need of a working smoke alarm please contact the fire department at (724) 342-0669.