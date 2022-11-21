LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Three men from outside the Valley have dates to return to Columbiana County Municipal Court after their arrests late last week by police and agents with the Human Trafficking Task Force.

All three appeared in court Monday after spending the weekend in jail.

David Orlic, of DuBois, Pennsylvania; William McCulloch, of Alliance; and Andrew Cowan, of Garrettsville, are all accused of arraigning to meet what they thought was a prostitute but found police waiting for them when they arrived.

Orlic was charged with compelling prostitution, attempted illegal assembly, importuning and possessing criminal tools. He is scheduled to be back in court Nov. 28.

McCulloch is charged with engaging in prostitution and possessing criminal tools He is scheduled to be back in court Feb. 2.

Cowan is charged with engaging in prostitution and possessing criminal tools. He is scheduled to be back in court Jan. 31.