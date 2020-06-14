3 cars involved in accident in Youngstown

Closings and delays
by: Carolyn Sistrand

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Three cars were involved in an accident in Youngstown Sunday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of Shirley Road and Poland Avenue.

Police responded to the scene around 3 p.m.

One person was trapped inside their car. They were taken to the hospital once first responders got them out.

Another person was also taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Witnesses said that the pickup truck and car collided first. Then, the car went off the road and hit the parked SUV.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

