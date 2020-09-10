3 cars crash at Liberty Twp. intersection

It happened before 1 p.m. at the intersection of Belmont Ave. and East Liberty Street

LIBERTY TWP., (WKBN) – Three cars crashed in Liberty Twp. Thursday afternoon.

Liberty police and fire departments are on the scene of a crash involving three cars. It happened before 1 p.m. at the intersection of Belmont Ave. and East Liberty Street.

According to police, a child and an adult were taken to the hospital.

It is unknown what caused the crash, though police say the driver of a FIAT compact car will be cited.

Traffic is currently back up on Belmont Ave. and East Liberty St.

WKBN

Check back for updates on this developing story.