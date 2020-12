It happened just before 6 p.m.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Three cars were involved in a minor accident on Route 224 Saturday night.

It happened just before 6 p.m.

The accident blocked one lane and slowed down traffic at Route 224 and Market Street during cleanup.

Boardman police were on the scene.

No one looked to be seriously injured when our team was on the scene.