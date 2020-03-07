3 car accident in Poland Twp. slows traffic on Route 224

Poland police say one of the drivers failed to yield, causing the accident

POLAND TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – An accident in Poland Township shut down an intersection near Route 224 Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Three vehicles were involved, two trucks and one car.

Poland police say one of the drivers failed to yield.

One woman was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Drivers could not turn onto Struthers Road from 224 and traffic around the accident was slowed as police directed traffic.

The accident remains under investigation.

The intersection has since been reopened.