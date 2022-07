CHAMBERSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) — A family farm caught on fire Friday in Chambersburg.

The Whiteleather family farm on Essick Road had three barns burned in the fire.

The main barn was over 140 years old.

The barns damaged were a cattle barn, a calf barn and a straw shed. The milking parlor and a new barn were saved.

The responding fire departments had to bring in water on tanker trucks.