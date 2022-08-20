YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The second annual Black Cultural Weekend is happening in downtown Youngstown this weekend.

As a part of this event, organizers held a Purple Heart Ceremony to honor African Veteran Ancestors.

Veterans were honored for their service to our country. There was an opening ceremony, invocation and playing of U.S Military songs.

It was all to acknowledge the Black veterans in our community. Greater Mahoning Valley 1619 sponsored the event.

“A lot of people that live here don’t even know the veterans that have given their lives, we have all right here in Youngstown with all the veterans that have gone,” said Black Cultural Weekend co-coordinator Eleanor.

Black Cultural weekend will go on through Sunday evening.