BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday, 29 local female high school seniors were recognized for an outstanding achievement.

YWCA Mahoning Valley’s Young Women with Bright Futures Awards honored them at a ceremony at the Holiday Inn in Boardman.

The students were nominated by teachers and administrators for their leadership skills, academic achievements, creativity and volunteerism.

Scholarships of $12,000 and $8,000 were awarded to two young women attending college or university in northeast Ohio or western Pennsylvania.

Each honoree received a $500 award provided by Denise DeBartolo York.

“Your work days pay off in the end, even if it feels like it’s unrecognized in the moment — and always just be good to people. I’ve found that I’ve gotten more opportunities and you feel better about yourself when other people feel good around you,” said Western Reserve Bright Futures honoree Hanna Diaz.

This is the events 28th year. The program has grown from two schools in the first year to nearly 30 participating schools in Mahoning and Trumbull counties.