(WKBN) – Tonight, we say goodbye to our very own Meteorologist Ryan Halicki.

After 13 years on air here at WKBN and WYTV, Ryan is leaving us to pursue a new and very exciting opportunity.

The Valley first met Ryan on August 7, 2010. His dream of working at the station he grew up watching, under the guidance of Don Guthrie, Rich Morgan and Paul Wetzl, was finally a reality.

In the years that followed, Ryan has built a career to be proud of and made so many friendships along the way. None closer than with our Chief Meteorologist Paul Wetzl.

“It has truly been a pleasure watching you grow and become a great meteorologist and fantastic on the air and just a fantastic person. I am going to miss your expertise, your experience, your dedication and, of course, your help,” Paul said. “We’ve had a lot of fun times in here. We’ve laughed a lot. We’ve had to be extremely serious in situations, and I do appreciate your help at any point with me through the years.”

Ryan has seen us through times of rough weather, keeping us prepared. To him, this was never just a job, it was a responsibility to keep all of us safe. It’s that passion and dedication that he has so willingly shared with our team.

“One of my most vivid memories is one of my first years here when I was filling in with weather, and I would sit and talk about the forecast, and you would really give me those details that I needed to be able to present it to the viewers in a way that they would understand,” said First News This Morning Anchor Josh Frketic.

Meteorologist Hannah Stutler commended Ryan for his leadership and mentorship.

“You have helped me so much over this past year and a half. I’m excited for you and your new adventure,” she said.

Along the way, there has been a lot of fun, too. No matter what the weather would bring.

“Ryan, you know that you are my favorite person at the station. We have nothing but love and laughter and tons of memories. I’m going to miss you like crazy,” said Lorie Barber, a WKBN producer.

And there’s a lot that you, the viewers don’t get to see behind the scenes that makes us all so close. It’s why saying goodbye is so hard.

“A lot of people don’t know this, if they don’t work behind the scenes, is that you pace back and forth across the Chromakey before a weather hit. You are in Hubbard marching band again,” said Krystle Kimes, a WKBN producer.

“Between cracking jokes in commercial breaks and hanging out in the newsroom between shows, it’s been a lot of fun,” said Brandon Jaces, a WKBN anchor.

“You’re one of the most kind people that I’ve ever met. You’re also one great cook. I’m going to miss the cookies that you bring in big time, my man,” said Meteorologist Adam Clayton.

Trumbull County reporter Nadine Grimley says Ryan was her partner at the microphone.

“To my union party karaoke partner, you certainly are going to be missed here at WKBN, but I wish you nothing but the best in this next chapter,” she said.

I’m glad to call you a friend for life, and I wish you nothing but the best. Good luck, buddy, we’re gonna miss ya,” Josh said.