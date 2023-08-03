YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN 27 First News senior reporter Gerry Ricciutti was honored once again in Youngstown.

Mahoning County Commissioners passed a resolution Thursday honoring Gerry for his recent induction into the Youngstown Press Club Hall of Fame.

Commissions presented him with a framed ceremonial copy of the document, complete with an image of Gerry and his trademark fedora imprinted on it.

Gerry recently celebrated his 35th anniversary of covering news for WKBN 27 fIRST NEWS. He and the other members of the 2023 class will be formally inducted next month.