25th annual White Mass will celebrate all health professionals Feb. 14

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown is holding its 25th annual White Mass Sunday, February 14. Bishop David Bonnar will be the principle celebrant.

The mass will be held at St. Columba Cathedral, 154 West Wood Street in Youngstown.

The White Mass celebrates all health professionals, including mental health workers, and recognizes and the ministry of all those in the healing professions.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, those attending the White Mass will need to RSVP by calling 330-744-8451 ext. 272 to ensure that there is sufficient space with social distancing.

The White Mass will also be live-streamed through the Diocese of Youngstown’s website.

You can find the stream at Cathedral Livestreaming found under the Media dropdown menu, or by clicking here.

For more information contact the Diocese of Youngstown’s Office of Pro-Life, Marriage and Family Life at 330-744-8451 ext. 272.