HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – On Saturday, the streets of Hermitage will glow for the 25th annual Hermitage Light Parade!

Organizers are excited for the community to come together to welcome the holiday season.

Director of Recreation and Community Events Jessica Gotch says one tradition continues to make the parade extra special. Each year, one individual is honored. This year, the “balloon man” Michael Mondak was named grand marshal.

“He loves Hermitage. He loves coming out and being a part of our events. He brings smiles to people’s faces and children’s faces in the community. So we just wanted to honor him and thank him for being such a big part of Hermitage,” Gotch said.

The event will kick off with fireworks, followed by the Merry Christmas Mile, which will lead right into the start of the parade at 6 p.m.

The parade will close roads in the city for a period of time. The Hermitage Police Department will begin closing some side roads around 4:30 p.m. The main roads that will be closed include: