25th anniversary dinner held for Youngstown’s 7th Ward Citizens Coalition

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s 7th Ward Citizen’s Coalition celebrated a big milestone Saturday night.

A dinner was held at Elmtree Catering in Struthers to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

Guests included people who live in the 7th Ward, members on the board, elected officials and candidates.

“We have about 180 members in the 7th Ward but we are inclusive to everyone that lives in the 7th Ward. We’re always looking for people to come alongside us and get involved in their community,” said 7th Ward President Josie Lyon.

On top of the catered dinner, they also had a basket raffle and guest speaker.