HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — Over 10,000 people gathered along State Street in Hermitage for the 24th annual Holiday Lights Parade on Saturday. Our reporter Hanna Erdmann was one of four judges.

Around 75 businesses, bands, clubs and nonprofits decorated floats and joined in. The participants compete within categories and are judged on originality, creativity, use of lights and music, and their holiday theme.

“People do a wonderful job, very unique. Every year people have — it’s amazing what they do creativity-wise or whatever, so it’s something that the city is very proud of,” said Hermitage Parks and Recreation director Ed Chess.

The parade honored Chess, who is retiring this year. He’s been in the position since 1998 and helps organize the parade.

“Prior to ’98, the city didn’t have a Parks and Recreation department. To be appointed as that, the first Parks and Recreation director, is to see how some of the programs have grown and obviously this is one of the community events that has grown,” Chess said.

Despite the freezing temperatures on Saturday, families started lining the street at 9 a.m. for a good view of the parade.

“I just love seeing everyone out here today, it’s so cold and so windy but it didn’t stop everybody from coming out,” said incoming Parks and Recreation director Jessica Gotch.

“Working with Ed’s been great, learning everything that he’s done from the beginning of the year to the end of the year, I’m just excited about all of it. I’m excited to keep up what he’s got going on and what he’s built up with things like the parade and the summer rec program,” Gotch said.

She said they are already planning new events for next year.