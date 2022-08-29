YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2022 13th Annual Panerathon over the weekend brought in over $475,000 this year.

Participants have logged over 340 million steps in the annual race and raised over $3.5 million since the race began.

All the money benefits the Mercy Health Foundation Mahoning Valley in support of the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center (JACBCC), a comprehensive breast care center in Youngstown.

The money has resulted in breakthroughs in local breast cancer outreach, education, and early diagnosis, with 100,000 breast exams being performed at JACBCC since its doors opened in 2011.

We are so grateful to the participants, sponsors, volunteers, and supporters that have been loyal to our cause for the past 13 years, no matter the circumstances. Every year at the Panerathon, we continue to show the world the generosity and unity of the people of our Valley,” said event host Sam Covelli, CEO of Covelli Enterprises.