BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Part of Boardman-Canfield Road (Route 224) was blocked near Boardman Plaza in Boardman Saturday night after a motorcycle accident.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said one person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Boardman Police and OSHP were on the scene, which is near the intersection of 244 and Hitchcock Road.

It happened near Taco Bell. That exit was also blocked while police cleared the scene.

Domenic Wesser contributed to this report.