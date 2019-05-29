20th annual bass fishing event raises money for United Way

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – This weekend, some professional bass fishermen are partnering with amateur fishers to raise money for the United Way of the Mahoning Valley

This will be the 20th year for the Bass Classic event in which people get a hands-on look at the ins and outs of bass fishing from the pros and hope to catch the biggest fish.

Last year, 53 teams took place at Evans and Pine Lakes. Over the years, they’ve raised hundreds of thousands of dollars.

This year’s event will be on Saturday.

The event will be kicked off with a mixer at the Vineyards at Pine Lakes on May 31.

The next morning, they fire up the oats and hit the lake to catch some fish.

The money from entry fees all goes to the United Way.

For more information, visit the United Way of the Mahoning Valley’s website.