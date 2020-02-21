$20K purse announced in Canfield Fair pulling event

The Canfield Fair Board announced Friday that it will be the site of a world championship pulling event

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Canfield Fair Board announced Friday that it will be the site of a world championship pulling event.

The Canfield Fair will present the first-ever “Cen.Pe.Co Unlimited Challenge.” The contest is scheduled for 7 p.m. September 5.

The “Unlimited Challenge” is sponsored by Central Petroleum Company of Cleveland and is open to all Super Stock tractors currently competing in the United States and abroad. Both alcohol and diesel tractors are welcome at the 8,000-pound weight limit.

Top contenders include:

Jordan Lustik from Eighty-Four, Pennsylvania will lead the way to Canfield with his Central Petroleum-sponsored “Silver Bullet”, a 650 cubic inch machine with four turbochargers on alcohol.

Ross Team from Waynesburg, Pennsylvania will bring “Triple Bypass”, the three-time diesel Super Stock champion to Canfield for the “Unlimited Challenge.”

Jeff Hothem from Dellroy, Ohio with his “Blaster” tractor for the Fully Loaded Pulling Team. Hothem is also a former Ohio State Super Stock champion.

Kevin Campbell from Washington, Pennsylvania with “Controlled Chaos” has indicated that the 5000hp alcohol-fueled machine owned by David Jones of Stratford-Upon-Avon, Warwickshire, United Kingdom will be in attendance.

Two John Deere tractors that have seen limited action over the past years are the overhead cam big block machines from Fred Hildenbrand (Ruffsdale, PA) “Slow Walkin’ John” and from Stanley Auen (Saltsburg, PA) “Froggy.” These two tractors, largely banned from national competition due to their 650 cubes and multi-charger overhead cam engines, will be eligible to hook in the “Cen.Pe.Co Unlimited Challenge.”

Contestants will compete for a total purse of $20,000 purse; the winner’s share will be $5,000. The winner will also receive a trophy.