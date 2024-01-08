BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Although the Cleveland Browns are gearing up for the playoffs, opponents for the 2024 regular season have been finalized.
Aside from facing AFC North foes both home and away, the Browns will meet opponents from the AFC West, NFC East, and AFC East.
Cleveland will play eight home games and nine road games in 2024.
The official schedule with game dates and times will be announced later in the spring.
The following are the Browns home/road opponents for next season.
HOME
Cincinnati Bengals
Los Angeles Chargers
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants
Miami Dolphins
Baltimore Ravens
Pittsburgh Steelers
AWAY
Cincinnati Bengals
Denver Broncos
Washington Commanders
Philadelphia Eagles
Las Vegas Raiders
Baltimore Ravens
New Orleans Saints
Pittsburgh Steelers