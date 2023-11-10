(WKBN) – Do you know of an event that isn’t listed below? Send us your Veterans Day ceremony.

Events are in order of dates/times. This list will be updated with new submissions:

Events

Columbiana Schools: Veterans Day Assembly

9 – 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10

Boardman Schools: Patriotic Concert

Robinwood Music teacher Cristin Balale will lead Robinwood’s third-graders as they perform a short concert of patriotic songs for third grade parents and invited family and friends who have served.

Robinwood Lane Elementary School, 835 Indianola Rd., Boardman

9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9

Boardman Schools: Veterans Day Breakfast

Stadium Drive will hold a breakfast for veterans in the school cafeteria. Students put out personal invites to current and former military members. They will hold a school wide clap out for their veterans at the conclusion.

Stadium Drive Elementary School cafeteria, 111 Stadium Drive, Boardman

8:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10

Boardman Schools: Veterans Day Luncheon

West Boulevard sent out invitations and a public invite as well to dozens of veterans to share lunch and stories in the school cafeteria. Lunch is followed by a short music program.

West Boulevard Elementary, 6125 West Blvd., Boardman

11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10

Boardman Schools: Veterans Day Assembly

Glenwood Junior High is hosting its traditional Veterans Day Assembly for veterans from all branches of the service to attend to be honored. Students will present the solemn White Table Ceremony, several speakers will participate both in- person and via video. Veterans will share refreshments with students following the assembly.

Glenwood Junior High School, 7635 Glenwood Ave., Boardman

9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10

Boardman Schools: Veterans Day Lunch

More than two dozen veterans, including several current and former staff members who are veterans, will enjoy a lunch from Mission BBQ and time to talk with students about their military experiences.

11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10

Jackson-Milton Schools: Veterans Day Program

Jackson-Milton High School/Middle School, 13910 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson

9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10

Lisbon School District: Veterans Day Breakfast

McKinley Elementary, 441 E. Chestnut St., Lisbon

Friday, Nov. 10

Mercer Area School District: Veterans Day Program

Elementary school gym, 301 Lamor Rd, Mercer

9:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10

Sharpsville Area High School: Veterans Day Parade

Sharpsville High School, 301 Blue Devil Way, Sharpsville

1 – 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11

Slippery Rock University: Veterans Day Ceremony & Lunch

Russell Wright Alumni House, 105 Campus Drive, Slippery Rock

11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10

Austintown Fitch Veterans Day Assembly

All veterans from the community and others are to attend the annual Veterans Day Assembly.

Austintown Fitch High School Auditorium

8:30 – 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10

Newton Falls American Legion: Flag Retirement

The American Legion Post 236 will hold an American flag retirement and disposal ceremony, a prelude to the post’s upcoming 100th anniversary.

American Legion, 2025 E. River Rd., Newton Falls,

12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11

Austintown BOE & Fitch Band Veterans Day Chili Cookoff

Come hungry for a menu that includes chili, cornbread, desserts and a drink. Then, enjoy performances by the Fitch marching and middle school bands. Veterans get in free; adult tickets are $10 and include dinner and the show. Kids are $5. More information is available through the school district’s Facebook.

Austintown Fitch High School cafeteria, gymnasium

2 – 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12

Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission: Ceremony

Join the community for the 2023 Mahoning County Veterans’ Day Ceremony

Mahoning County Courthouse Rotunda

10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11

American Legion Auxiliary: Veterans Day Craft Show

Browse through homemade goods and raise money for our vets.

American Legion Hall, 6336 State Route 87, Kinsman

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11

Cortland Veterans Memorial Committee: Vietnam Memorial Bridge Dedication

Working with the Cortland City Officials, Trumbull County Commissioners and the County Engineer’s office, the bridge will be named the “Vietnam Memorial Bridge” in honor of PFC Andrew Sinchak, Jr. and SP4 Terrance Weant, both Lakeview High School graduates who were killed in action, in Vietnam.

East Main Street bridge, Cortland

2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11

Firestone Farms: Veterans Day Brunch at the Barn

Join the Barn as it honors those who have served. There will be basket raffles, a brunch buffet and a presentation at noon from guest speaker Brian Kennedy. Tickets are $15 and available at Firestone Farms’ website.

Firestone Farms, 1501 Eisenhower Blvd., Columbiana

10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11

Trumbull County Veterans Day Parade

As the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1090 celebrates its 100th anniversary, the community is asked to gather in downtown Warren to honor those who have served. There will be an opening ceremony at which historical memorabilia will be on display, followed by a parade and colorguard. A public open house at the 611 High Street post location will close out the events

First Presbyterian Church, 256 Mahoning Ave. NW., Warren

11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10

Shenango Valley Veterans Day Parade

The annual parade starts at the Farrell Area High School and ends at Veterans Square Park, 720 Spearman Avenue. If interested in participating, please contact Jim Grossman at the Farrell VFW at 724-981-1020.

1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11

Girard High School Veterans Day Program

Friday, November 10-8:45 a.m. at GHS Gymnasium.

Veterans Day Discounts

Applebee’s

Applebee’s will give thanks to all active military, veterans, Reserves and National Guard with the offer of a complimentary entrée.

Saturday, Nov. 11

BJ’s Restaurant

Current and former military who dine in-restaurant will enjoy a complimentary meal from a select menu and a Dr. Pepper beverage.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Bob Evans

On Nov. 11, the restaurant will be offering a special menu of seven homestyle favorites available to veterans and active-duty military for free. The offer is for dine-in only, and a beverage is not included. Veterans and active-duty military must show proof of service.

Brian’s Barber Shop – Salem

Free haircuts for veterans are offered from 8 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 11. Just walk into the shop located at 174 South Lincoln Avenue.

Braydich Dental: Free Dental Services

In a salute to the heroes who have safeguarded our nation, Braydich Dental will be extending free dental services to veterans across the Mahoning Valley throughout the week of Veterans Day. Schedule an appointment at 330-964-2116.

Braydich Dental, 45 E. Liberty St. Hubbard

Appointments available from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Nov. 7 – 11

Buffalo Wild Wings

In honor of Veterans Day, veterans and active duty military dining in at Buffalo Wild Wings can redeem a free order of 10 boneless wings (and fries) on Nov. 11. Valid military ID or proof of service is required.

Cafe 422/The Living Room Tavern/Candywood Wine Cellar

A free dessert is being offered with a military ID and purchase of an entre. Available at: Cafe 422, 4422 Youngstown Rd. SE, Warren; Cafe 422, 8586 South Ave. Boardman; The Living Room Tavern, 5000 E. Market St. Suite 14, Warren; Candywood Wine Cellar, 765 Scoville North Rd., Vienna.

Chick-fil-A (Tiffany Square)

In honor of Veterans Day, the Boardman Chick-fil-A located at Tiffany Square Plaza is offering a free meal to all veterans to thank them for their service. Military ID must be presented.

1110 Boardman Poland Rd.

12 – 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11

Chili’s

All veterans and active military members can get a free meal on Nov. 11 at all participating Chili’s Grill & Bar restaurants. Available for in-restaurant only. Please call ahead to your local Chili’s restaurant if you have any questions about your Veterans Day meals.

Denny’s: Veterans or active military who dine at a participating Denny’s between 5 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Nov. 10 can get a free Grand Slam breakfast by presenting a valid military ID.

Dollar General

Veterans, active-duty military and their families can get 20% off purchases Nov. 10-13 after verifying military credentials online.

Dunkin’ Donuts

All day on Saturday, Nov. 11, Dunkin’ will be celebrating veterans and active military personnel with a free donut as a token of appreciation for their service.

Great Clips

Veterans and active military members can visit a U.S. Great Clips salon and receive either a free haircut that day or a free haircut card. In addition, non-military customers who get a haircut on Veterans Day at Great Clips will receive a free haircut card they can give to an active service member or veteran. The cards can be redeemed for a free haircut from Nov.12 through Dec. 9.

IHOP

Veterans and active duty military members who dine-in at the International House(s) of Pancakes between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Nov. 11 can get a free stack of Red, White and Blueberry Pancakes. Proof of military service is required.

Kohl’s

Kohl’s is offering active and former military personnel, veterans and their immediate families 30% off in stores Veterans Day weekend — Friday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov, 13 — with a valid military ID. See the store’s website for restrictions.

Little Caesars

Little Caesars is offering a free lunch combo for veterans on Friday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The offer is available in-store only, while supplies last. Proof of service is required.

McDonald’s

Participating McDonald’s restaurants across Ohio will offer free meals (no purchase necessary) to all veterans on Saturday, Nov. 11, with valid ID. Each meal will feature a choice of sandwich, drink, and a side.

Breakfast : A choice of an Egg McMuffin or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a Hash Brown.

: A choice of an Egg McMuffin or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a Hash Brown. Lunch and Dinner: A choice of a Double Cheeseburger, 6-Piece Chicken McNuggets or a Filet-O-Fish will be offered. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and small fries.

McDonald’s Greater Ohio Instagram account will also host a Virtual Applause Fundraiser in honor of those who serve. To participate, follow @mcdonalds_greaterohio on Instagram and for every like, comment and share generated from the social media post, McDonald’s restaurant operators will donate $1 (up to $2,500) to Military Veterans Resource Center in Ohio.

Menchie’s

The first 6 ounces are free to veterans on Nov. 11. Must present a valid military ID or proof of service.

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ locations will be offering a free sandwich to all veterans or active military members on Nov. 11. No ID is required.

Modwash

Modwash is offering a free wash to veterans on Saturday at all seven locations in the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys. The company requests veterans show some form of military ID or recognition on their license plate. Modwash hours are from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

O’Charley’s

O’Charley’s will offer free dessert with purchase of an entrée all day on Saturday, Nov. 11 at participating locations in the Mahoning Valley. Entrees include sandwiches, burgers, entrée salads, main menu dinner items and lunch menu items. Offers are valid for dine-in only. To participate, service members and veterans need only wear their uniform or show their valid Military I.D. or discharge papers.

Panera Bread

On Saturday, Nov. 11, Panera Bread will offer a free bagel and regular coffee to veterans at participating locations in the Mahoning Valley. To participate, service members and veterans need only wear their uniform or show their valid Military I.D. or discharge papers.

Red Lobster

In honor of Veterans Day, and to thank veterans, active-duty military and reservists for their service, Red Lobster is offering dine-in guests a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries and Coleslaw on Saturday, Nov. 11. Guests only need to show a valid military ID or proof of service to redeem this offer. It’s only valid dine-in and to-go orders placed in-restaurant between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Sheetz

Sheetz invites all veterans and active duty military personnel to enjoy a free half ham and cheese or meatball sub and a regular-size fountain drink at any of Sheetz’s 660+ store locations. Sheetz will also provide a free car wash to veterans and active duty military. This offer only applies to the $9 wash option and is only available at Sheetz stores that have a car wash. Military ID or proof of service must be presented to qualify. To locate your nearest Sheetz location, visit www.sheetz.com.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Sigaro Cigar Lounge

A light dinner will be served to veterans and active duty military, free of charge, from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11. All veterans and active duty servicemen and women also receive 15% off cigars and memberships during the event. Sigaro is located at 230 N. Main St. in Hubbard.

Springfield Restaurant Group– Treat a hero to a free meal on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11, 2023. Dine with a veteran or active duty service member and their lunch or dinner is our treat. A free entrée needs to be equal to or less than your purchase. This deal is valid at the following restaurants:

Iron Bridge Inn

Rachel’s Roadhouse

Log Cabin Inn

Hickory Bar & Grille

Springfield Grille

Starbucks

Starbucks is giving veterans, active duty service members and military spouses a free tall coffee — hot or iced — on Nov. 11, 2023. No ID or proof of service is required.

Walgreen’s

Nov. 11 through Nov. 14, veterans, military and their families will receive 20% off regular price eligible store items at any Walgreens or Duane Reade drugstore nationwide with myWalgreens and proof of service.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s is offering those who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. military a free breakfast combo offer o