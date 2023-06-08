SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – It is time for the city of Salem’s annual Super Cruise. The motto is, “If It Has Wheels Bring It!” We went to Salem to check out some of the action.

Event organizers and vendors have been preparing for the weekend-long event.

“Super Cruise of cars. I’ve expanded it to vintage pickup trucks. We got food vendors here now,” said Dennis Plegge, director of the Salem Super Cruise.

Plegge says this is his second year taking over the event. It takes about nine months to organize.

“It’s quite a task but it’s a wonderful task. You gotta go down and get sponsorships because you gotta pay the city crew. I have to pay the overtime for the police and fire departments, and the electric bill of course,” Plegge said.

The event is for people of all ages. Super Cruise offers games, food and live music.

“It’s great for the economy. Classic cars from the ’20s and ’30s on up to the ’90s,” Plegge said.

The event kicks off on Thursday and lasts until Sunday.

“They bring their cars down here and have what I call Salem’s Canfield Fair,” Plegge said.

For more information, visit the event’s website.