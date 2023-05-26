(WKBN) – There are several Memorial Day events scheduled across the Valley. Here are a few that were reported to us. Please note the day.

If you know of a public Memorial Day event that is not listed below, please submit your Memorial Day event via this form.

Columbiana County

Calcutta — Memorial Day Celebration

Enjoy some food from the trucks, and the live music will have you swaying to the beat. Bring the kids for some fun at the activities area, and top the night off with a fireworks show.

Calcutta Square

12 p.m. Sunday, May 28

Salem – Memorial Day Parade

Join Perry Lodge No. 185 for its annual parade.

788 E. State St.

10 a.m. Monday, May 29

Mahoning County

Boardman — Kiwanis 119th Annual Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony

Gather at the park and celebrate those who have served or are serving, as well as those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for the country. Come early for the race. There will be candy at the parade, as well as a memorial service at the Boardman Township Park Amphitheater.

7410 Market St.

Memorial Mile Race: 9 a.m.

Parade: 10 a.m.

Service: 11 a.m.

Monday, May 29

Boardman — Memorial Day Ceremony at Boardman Park

Camp 2021 will be firing the gun salute for veterans that have passed. Congressman Bill Johnson will be speaking this year.

Boardman Township Park

10 a.m. Monday May 29

Canfield — Memorial Day Weekend Picnic

Join Sovereign Grace Chapel for an evening of fun. There will be food, beverages, games, inflatables and more.

1933 Canfield Rd

6 p.m. on Friday, May 26

Canfield — 102nd Annual Canfield Memorial Day Services

Commissioner Leo Connelly will be the featured ceremony speaker. Following the ceremony at the Veterans Plaza, there will be a procession to the Canfield East Cemetery, where a brief ceremony will honor deceased Canfield veterans. Participants will then return to the Canfield War Vets Museum, where a final ceremony will be held to honor the individuals whose names have been added to the Wall of Honor.

Veterans Plaza on Canfield North Green

10 a.m. Monday, May 29

Lake Milton — Memorial Day Weekend

Join the Lake Milton/Berlin Lake KOA campground for a weekend full of activities, including bingo, music, obstacle courses, crafts, hayrides, bonfires and more.

15487 Creed Rd.

7 p.m. Friday, May 26

10 a.m.–10 p.m. Saturday, May 27

12–8 p.m. Sunday, May 28

New Middletown — Memorial Day Parade

The lineup starts in the old Elementary school parking lot. The route will go down Main Street and end at the Springfield Local High School. This will be a somber event — throwing candy is prohibited. Participants may pass out patriotic materials. After the parade, Al Cutrona will lead a service at the high school.

11335 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Rd.

10 a.m. Monday, May 29

North Lima — Memorial Day Observance

Beaver Township Veterans Memorial

11 a.m. Monday, May 29

Poland — Flying Flags for Heroes Ceremony

Join the Sons of the American Legion Mahoning Valley Squadron 15 as they place flags on the graves of veterans.

At 9:15 a.m., the Sons of The American Legion will conduct its annual Four Chaplains ceremony, honoring four military chaplains who gave up their life jackets after their ship, the USS Dorchester was hit by a torpedo and sunk. This event will take place at the War Memorial Building Post 15 home.

110 Riverside Drive

9 a.m. Saturday, May 27

Poland — Memorial Day Parade

Sons of the American Legion Mahoning Valley Squadron 15 will lead a procession starting at Post 15 following a Four Chaplains ceremony at the War Memorial building. The procession will end with a ceremony for those lost at sea on the Main Street bridge.

35 Cortland St.

10 a.m. Saturday, May 27

Youngstown — Reading of the Names, Armed Forces Appreciation Luncheon

Youngstown State University’s Office of Veterans Affairs is holding its annual event to remember those who have served in the Armed Forces. Luncheon follows the ceremony — RSVP by May 15 by calling 330-941-2503.

Veterans Plaza, 1 University Plaza

11 a.m. Wednesday, May 24

Youngstown — Memorial Day Weekend Picnic

Join Sovereign Grace Chapel for an evening of fun. There will be food, drinks, games, inflatables and more.

1933 Canfield Rd.

6 p.m. Friday, May 26

Youngstown — Smoky Hollow Memorial Service

The event will be held at the corner of N Walnut and Rayen Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio (Near Choffin and Noble Creature)

Refreshments will be served after the service at Yosteria on Valley Street.

11:15 a.m. Monday, May 29

Lawrence County

New Bedford — Memorial Day Parade

Watch the parade that starts at New Bedford Park. Then, honor veterans with a memorial service at the War Memorial Marr & 208.

238 School House Rd.

10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 27

Pulaski — Memorial Day Parade

Pulaski Township Volunteer Fire Dept. Station 500, 3535 Evergreen Rd., New Bedford, Pa.

9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 27

Mercer County

Greenville — Reynolds VFW Memorial Day Ceremony

The Reynolds VFW Post 7599 is honoring veterans in the community with a morning of ceremonies and a parade. See the VFW’s Facebook page for a breakdown of the scheduled events.

115 Edgewood Drive

7:30 a.m. Monday, May 29

Mercer Memorial Day 500

The weekend will include a series of events.

Sunday, May 28, at 6 p.m. Chris Higbee will perform with guest Kevin Dale at the Mercer County Courthouse bandstand

Monday, May 29:

8:30 a.m. Jason Michael Memorial 5K (starting line at the borough building)

9 a.m. music and vendors open on the square

11 a.m. Mercer Day 500 Parade

12 p.m. Cemetery service at Mercer Citizens Cemetery

Trumbull County

Brookfield — Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony

Watch the parade to the cemetery, then witness a bridge dedication on Warren Sharon Road.

Brookfield Township Cemetery, 487 State Route 7

Parade: 10 a.m.

Bridge Dedication: 12:30 p.m.

Monday, May 29

Champion — Rotary Club Memorial Day Parade & Service

Honor those who have died to keep the United States safe with a parade and service at the cemetery.

Champion Township Cemetery, off state Route 305 or Route 45

9 a.m. Monday, May 29

Cortland — Memorial Day Observance with Air Force Flyover

The public is invited, and everyone should bring a folding chair. The opening ceremony will include the flag raising by the YARS Honor Guard and the Boy Scouts, and then the National Anthem and the Air Force flyover. The speaker will be Major Nathanael Okhuysen, an active duty Air Force Staff Judge Advocate and a new resident of Cortland. The emcee will be Cortland resident William Gore, a Vietnam Veteran and a member of the Veterans Memorial Committee.

Cortland Veterans Memorial at Point Park (in front of Cortland Mower)

11 a.m. Monday, May 29

Fowler — Memorial Day Ceremony

A parade will be at 11 a.m., followed by the Memorial Day ceremony. Refreshments will be served at the Fire Station following the parade.

10 a.m. Monday, May 29

The green at Fowler Center.

Hubbard — Memorial Day Ceremony

A Memorial Day honorary procession to honor the veterans.

War Memorial, 33 W. Liberty St.

10 a.m. Monday, May 29

Mesopotamia — Memorial Day Ceremony

Meet at the town hall, then march to the cemetery to put flags on veterans’ graves. The traditional procession will exit the cemetery and then proceed to the Hubbard War Memorial next to Tylee Park for the conclusion of the service.

Hubbard Union Cemetery 8686 State Route 532

12 p.m. Monday, May 29

Newton Falls — Memorial Day Parade

The parade will stop to hold a small ceremony on the soon-to-be-named Veteran’s Bridge to honor those who lost their lives at sea. The parade will continue on to Veteran’s Park for a ceremony honoring all those who gave their lives for their county.

Monday, May 29

Parade begins at 10:30 a.m.

Niles — Memorial Day Service

The service will be hosted by American Legion Post 106 and held at Niles City Cemetery.

11 a.m. Monday, May 29

Warren — Trumbull County Memorial Day

The following events will take place May 29:

10:30 a.m. – Wreath casting upon the Mahoning, located behind Warren Community Amphitheatre

11 a.m. – Memorial service at the Amphitheatre

Noon – The parade will commence to Oakwood followed by a service at the Tomb of Unknowns at Oakwood Cemetery