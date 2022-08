MECCA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — From Friday to Sunday the Trumbull County Fairgrounds were home to the Rockabilly Ruckus.

According to co-organizer Nicolle Stanton, it was another great year.

Courtesy: Nicolle Stanton

Courtesy: Nicolle Stanton

Courtesy: Nicolle Stanton

Courtesy: Nicolle Stanton

Courtesy: Nicolle Stanton

Courtesy: Nicolle Stanton

Courtesy: Nicolle Stanton

Courtesy: Nicolle Stanton

Courtesy: Nicolle Stanton

Courtesy: Nicolle Stanton

Courtesy: Nicolle Stanton

Courtesy: Nicolle Stanton

Courtesy: Nicolle Stanton

Courtesy: Nicolle Stanton

Courtesy: Nicolle Stanton

They raised just over $22,400 for local veterans through Its About the Warrior Foundation.

That brings their grand total to $102,000 raised by the Rockabilly Ruckus for local veterans.