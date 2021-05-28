2021 on track to break record for number of overdose deaths in Trumbull County

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – There is cause for concern in Trumbull County as more people are dying of overdoses. The county is on track to break 2017’s deadly record of 135 overdose deaths if the number of fatal overdoses continues at the current rate.

“We are at our highest rate ever,” said April Caraway, with the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board.

An alarming number of people in Trumbull County are dying of drug overdoses this year.

“I think with the lockdown, with people out of work, with people isolated at home. We know alcohol use went up, we know other drug use went up and I’m not surprised that our overdose deaths have gone up,” Caraway said.

According to figures from the Trumbull County Coroner’s Office, as of April 17, there were 37 confirmed fatal overdoses with another 10 still pending toxicology reports.

When compared to the same time period in the previous four years, 2021’s death totals continue to be above them all.

Plus, ever since those figures were released two weeks ago, 13 more overdose deaths were confirmed.

“Our 12-step meetings have just started to reopen for face-to-face, that’s going to make a difference. People need human connection, people need eyes on if somebody uses drugs in isolation, and overdoses, they can’t be revived with naloxone,” Caraway said.

The opiate-overdose reversal drug naloxone could save someone’s life. The Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board was given 900 kits to give to people who live and work in the zip codes that had the highest number of overdoses last year.

“Anyone who lives or works in those zip codes can call us or come here and we’ll show them a quick video on how to use naloxone. We’ll talk to them about it and they can take one home for free,” Caraway said.