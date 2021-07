2021 Fourth of July fireworks and events

(WKBN) – Below is a list of upcoming Fourth of July events and fireworks displays around the Valley in 2021.

Are we missing something? Send us your community fireworks or event information here.

We will add to this list as new events are scheduled.

Austintown fireworks

WKBN 27 First News will be teaming with the Austintown trustees and Hollywood Gaming to bring you a summer concert with fireworks.

“Party in the Plaza” will be on Sunday, June 27 at the Austintown Plaza.

The party starts at 4 p.m. and ends with fireworks, the last hour and a half of which will be broadcast on MyYTV and streamed online at WKBN.com.

Chris Higbee and his band will be the entertainment from 9-10 p.m. on MyYTV. Then, the fireworks will air both on MyYTV and FOX Youngstown.

Boardman Park’s Fireworks

Boardman Park will be hosting its fireworks display on Saturday, August 28. The Youngstown Area Community Concert Band will perform at the Maag Outdoor Theatre at 7 p.m. and fireworks will follow.

Canfield Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks

This year’s event, with the theme “Together Again,” is split into two days of celebration, beginning Saturday, July 3 with the annual fireworks display at the Fairgrounds at 10 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m., and the cost for entry is $10 per car.

Monday morning, July 5, the annual Firecracker 4 Mile Fun Run will take place. This year, registration is limited to online.

The kids’ race begins at 8:15 a.m., and the Firecracker Run takes off at 8:30 a.m.

Following the race, the outstanding Canfield 4th of July parade leaves the Fairgrounds at 10:10 a.m., traveling north on South Broad Street, circling the Green and continuing west on Lisbon Street to disband in the middle school parking lot.

There will be no kids’ games after the parade, though there will be activities on the center Green before and after the parade.

Following the parade, local recording artist JD Eicher performs on the gazebo.

A car show will be in the parking lot behind Farmers Bank.

Find out more about Canfield’s 4th of July festivities, by visiting www.canfield4thofjuly.com.

Columbiana Fourth of July Fireworks

Columbiana’s Fourth of July Fireworks have been moved to Shaker Woods. Gates open at 6 p.m.

The event is free of charge, and food vendors and entertainment will be on site.

East Palestine Fourth of July Fireworks

The East Palestine Fire Department is bringing back its Fourth of July fireworks show. The show starts at 10 p.m. at East Palestine City Park, and it’s free to enter; however, the show is funded through donations from the community.

Grove City Fourth of July Fireworks

Grove City will be celebrating their Fourth of July fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19, there is no concert this year and no access to the football field. Parking will be available in the surrounding lots. They ask that you continue to follow suggested social distancing guidelines.

Guilford Lake’s Annual July 4th Boat Parade

Create your own boat for the July 4th celebration and parade starting at the State Beach Boat Docks. It starts at 2 p.m. and all of the rules and guidelines for participants wanting to show off some USA pride can be found on the Facebook page.

Gustavus 4th of July Homecoming and Parade

The homecoming parade will be held July 5 at Gustavus Center (at state routes 193 and 87) beginning at 10 a.m. The event will feature, food, games, a tractor pull, a king and queen contest and give aways.

Mesopotamia Ox Roast

The Mesopotamia Volunteer Firemen’s Association 47th Annual Ox Roast will take place July 2,3 & 4. It will be held in the center of Mesopotamia at the intersection of routes Route 534 and 87. The event will feature live entertainment, over 160 dealers, food, and a pancake breakfast. Admission and parking is free.

Newton Falls Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks

The ministerial association will hold a community wide service at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 3 in the Church of God parking lot. The parade will start at 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 4, from the First Church of God, 426 West Broad Street. Fireworks will be at 10 p.m.

Salem Fourth of July Celebration

The Parks and Recreation Department will once again host its annual Fourth of July celebration at 5 p.m. July 3. The event will include bounce houses, carnival games and concession stands. The event ends with fireworks at dark.

Mahoning Valley Scrappers Post-game Fireworks

Celebrate the holiday at the Eastwood Field as the Mahoning Valley Scrappers face off against the West Virginia Black Bears. First pitch is at 7 p.m. and stick around for the post-game fireworks show. Ticket information can be found at MVScrappers.com.

Slippery Rock Independence Day Celebration

The fireworks display can be viewed from downtown Saturday, July 3, 5 – 10 p.m. on Main St.

Mayor Longo is teaming up with local businesses to offer street vendors, live entertainment, aerial flyovers and a fireworks display.

Struthers Fourth of July Parade

The Struthers 4th of July Parade will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 4.

The parade will be limited to 100 entries this year, with a limit of two entries per each participating group.

Entry forms should be submitted early as the lineup will be assigned on a first-come, first-serve basis. Entry forms can be obtained via email at struthersparade@yahoo.com or picked up at the Mayor’s Office down at Struthers City Hall, 6 Elm St.

No walk-ins will be accepted on the day of the parade.

W.D. Packard Concert Band & Fireworks

Sunday, July 4, at 8 p.m. enjoy a performance from the historic W.D. Packard Concert Band. Tickets are free and can be obtained at WDPackardBand.com. Doors open 60 minutes prior to the start of the show. A fireworks display follows the show.