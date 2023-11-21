MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – A man from the Dominican Republic who was arrested and then tried to leave the country to avoid prosecution pleaded guilty in federal court Monday.

Habys Omar Meran pleaded guilty to both the heroin trafficking and criminal conspiracy counts in the 2016 federal indictment, before United States District Judge Robert J. Colville.

According to the District Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania, Meran was driving a van on I-80 in Mercer County on Jan. 26, 2016, and was found to have a hidden, hydraulic compartment in the vehicle that contained over 4 kilograms of heroin, valued at over $2 million.

After his arrest, prosecutors say Meran removed his ankle monitor and left the country before his November 2017 trial. He was later arrested in the Dominican Republic in 2023 and was extradited to the U.S.

Meran will be sentenced April 2, 2024, when he will also face the “restitution for the ankle monitor, and the forfeiture of the van he was driving, according to prosecutors. He is being held in federal custody until sentencing.

Meran’s passenger, Juan Wilquin Hernandez-Bourdier, was also convicted in the case and is serving a 10-year sentence in the Federal Bureau of Prisons.