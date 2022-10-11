STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Struthers was awarded a $200,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation for the Elm Street Safety Upgrade Project.

The project, when complete, will link local streets and entities in the city with the downtown area.

Walkable areas will be created from the high school, fire station, City Hall, library, post office and other entities to downtown.

Elm Street will also be resurfaced as part of another grant awarded by ODOT in the amount of $132,000. An additional $150,000 is awaiting grant approval through the Ohio Public Works Commission.

”In addition to strengthening the pedestrian network in the City, the Elm Street Safety Upgrade Project will encourage non-vehicular transit and promote healthy living,” said Mayor Catherine Cercone Miller.

Construction on the project is set to begin in July 2023.

The start of the Elm Street Project will correspond with the completion of the new Struthers Fire Station, now being built at Elm and Garfield streets. Some of the walls have already gone up.

Ground was broken three years ago and project delays have raised the cost from $2 million to $2.3 million. The fire station should be done in the spring.