BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Saturday was the first-ever Mahoning Valley Pug Fest.

Pugs from the Valley gathered at the DeBartolo Commons outside the Southern Park Mall.

The event had pug races, local dog rescues, food trucks and nonprofit agencies. There were over 200 pugs in attendance.

The free event welcomed everyone, even if you don’t own a pug. Event organizer Bergen Giordani said she and the other organizers have attended pugs fests in other counties.

They wanted to bring the tradition to the Valley.

“Over the winter, our intention is to start a 501(c)(3) to continue to be support pugs throughout Ohio and the Valley,” Giordani said.

Giordani said they want to keep expanding the event and eventually help rescues.