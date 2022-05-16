YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown State University’s campus has a few restaurants and coffee shops for students to walk to, but not a place to get something as simple as a haircut. However that all changed just a few weeks ago when a student opened her own salon.

At just 20 years old, Alexandra Galantis is sitting in one of her hair station chairs at her very own salon, AG Beauty. She said something that started as a hobby has truly grown into something bigger.

“When I was going to school, I just wanted a little hobby that I could do for fun just to make some extra money and it kinda just blew up more than I thought it would,” said Galantis.

Her new salon sits on the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue directly across from the YSU campus. She said she looked at various buildings but this one was perfect for many reasons.

“One day on campus, I was just driving around and I saw that this building was for lease and I was just thinking there’s not a salon anywhere near campus and I thought it would be a great place to open one up,” said Galantis.

Being a YSU student herself, Galantis noticed that there was a need for more businesses closer to campus.

“A lot of the students that I’ve talked to are really happy that they have somewhere to come to get their haircut, that they don’t have to drive to because a lot of the students can’t afford cars or the price of gas is so high now, it’s so convenient and you can come between classes,” said Galantis.

It’s not just haircuts the salon offers — anything from a manicure to lash extensions, facials and much more. Galantis said she tries to keep the prices low as well.

“We’re always having deals. We always have a 10% off for YSU faculty,” said Galantis.

Galantis said she’s eager to welcome new customers to her salon, and she is glad her doors are finally open.

“It’s been a very long and hard journey here, especially being 20 but it’s definitely worth it and I can’t wait to see how AG Beauty grows,” said Galantis.