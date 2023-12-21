YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Downtown Youngstown’s 20 Federal Place Project was awarded on Thursday a $10 million Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit Program.

A news release announcing the award called it a “significant milestone.” The project is the only in Youngstown to receive any state historic credits in this round of awards, and one of only three in the state to receive $10 million.

The project had been passed up for a tax credit in December 2022, and another $10 million tax credit in July. However, in the past, city council members have said it’s not uncommon for cities to reapply for grants and to credit programs.

The project is in the midst of a $82 million renovation, which will include a food hall, retail space, offices and apartments. Built in 1926, the location was formerly the Strouss-Hirschberg Company Building. The development team is led by the Pittsburgh based Desmone Architects.

Desmone President Eric Booth said the historic tax credit is a condition that investors and banks require to be part of the project.

“A $10 million dollar investment is huge,” said state Rep. Lauren McNally in a release. “I know how important it is to revitalize Youngstown and invest in the people here. I’m looking forward to seeing these dollars put to use.”