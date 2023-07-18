YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A downtown Youngstown project was not chosen for a state tax credit program that would have brought in $10 million toward the project.

The 20 Federal Place redevelopment project is expected to cost over $90 million. So far, it has acquired just $6.9 million in funding from a Brownfield Remediation Program for demolition work.

This is the second round of the Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit that the project was not chosen for. In December 2022, the project was also passed up for the tax credit, which would have brought in $10 million.

A statement sent to First News from Doug Rasmussen, CEO of Steadfast City Economic & Community Partners, the company hired by the city to assist with the project, says, “The application scored very well, but unfortunately it fell just short of an award as total tax credit allocation available in this round ended up being more limited than last time.”

The project was also passed up for another funding source in December, the Transformational Mixed-Use Development Program, which would have brought in roughly $7.5 million.

These state funding sources would have also brought along the ability to submit a request for a federal historic tax credit, which would have garnered an estimated $15 million.

“Although not awarded, the team remains undeterred and committed to the successful redevelopment of 20 Federal and will be well-positioned to resubmit an application for the next cycle in September,” Rasmussen sent in a statement.

He says the Transformational Mixed-Use Development Program funding application round was just announced and that the next application cycle will open on July 26.

First News is working on speaking with city officials on what the next steps for the project will be.