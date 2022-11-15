YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It won’t be long now before the renovation of 20 Federal Place in downtown Youngstown will begin.

Tuesday evening, Youngstown City Council passed an ordinance authorizing the Board of Control to advertise for bids for the demolition and remediation project at 20 Federal Place. The building originally housed Strouss’ department store.

Council allocated $6.25 million.

The plan is to have the work begin in January of next year.

Eventually, the entire building will be renovated.