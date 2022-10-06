HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – After receiving some difficult news that they would have to pack up and move, a downtown Youngstown business has found a new home.

Capitol Grill had been located in downtown Youngstown for more than a decade. Then, in July, along with a dozen other businesses located inside 20 Federal Place, they were told they had to pack up and leave so work could begin on the building.

They were given 60 days.

“Two months ago, we didn’t know what was gonna happen, now this is a great thing,” said Christine Mechling, kitchen manager.

Mechling worked at Capitol Grill for 12 years. At first, she said they weren’t sure what they would do. But, eventually, they were able to find a new home, taking over C’s Waffles in Hubbard.

“The owners taught us everything they did. They stayed here with us for a month and let us get the groove of everything they did so that C’s Waffles customers don’t have to worry, everything is still the same,” Mechling said.

Currently, they have the same C’s Waffles menu and are slowly adding in some dishes from Capitol Grill.

“We’ve already interpreted a couple of things, homemade soups every day. We still have our fish Friday. Now, we have our chili dog special like we did downtown, so we’re just gonna do a slow transition,” Mechling said.

When asked if they would ever consider moving back to downtown Youngstown in the future, she said because of the way the city handled it, they would not. But she says they are happy in Hubbard and it’s been a great experience taking over the restaurant.

“I miss my downtown people, I miss them dearly, but I stay in contact with them on Facebook. Some of them have come here, I hope many more will,” she said.

C’s Waffles is open from 6 a.m.-3 p.m. seven days a week.