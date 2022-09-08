YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Nearly two dozen animals are in the care of Animal Charity of Ohio after being rescued Thursday afternoon.

Humane agents found 20 dogs and a cat at a home on Early Road in Youngstown after getting calls from concerned neighbors.

The animals had all been left outside without adequate food or water.

Agents say the dogs, especially the puppies, all appeared to be badly underweight and will need some urgent care.

“We don’t believe any will need to be put down. There are a couple that are pretty dehydrated and lethargic, and we’re hoping that we got there in time that we’re able to get them some IV hydration and treated here that we can save them,” said Jane MacMurchy with Animal Charity of Ohio.

Agents say with these new additions agents are desperately in need of blankets for bedding for all of the animals as well as laundry detergent to clean materials in their crates.

We’re also told the city’s Code Enforcement Office will be issuing citations to the owners of the home where the animals were found.

