2 Youngstown men arrested in child sex sting during All-Star Game in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Two men from Youngstown were among the 49 people arrested for human trafficking at the All-Star Game in Cleveland this week.

Anthony Gentry, 29, and Steven Prest, 36, are accused of wanting to have sex with a child.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office said the two were caught in an online sting.

“Online predators are a hidden threat to children throughout this community. The success of this operation should serve as a stern reminder to perpetrators — if you attempt to exploit children online, we will catch you,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley.

A total of 28 people were arrested in the online sting. Another 21 people were arrested for soliciting prostitution.