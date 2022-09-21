STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN)- Its been exactly two years since 4-year-old Rowan Sweeney was shot and killed in Struthers.

Two years later and there are still a lot of questions that are still being asked on exactly what happened on that September morning in Struthers.

In 2020, Rowan Sweeney was killed and three adults were injured.

Around 2 a.m., shots were fired at the home on Perry Street. Struthers Police Chief Tim Roddy told us at the scene that Sweeney had died in his mother’s arms.

Since then two men: Kimonie Bryant and Brandon Crump have been in jail after police charged them with aggravated murder. Bryant, if convicted, could face the death penalty. Crump was a minor at the time of the shooting and therefore could not be put to death.

A third man, Andre McCoy is also facing similar charges, but police say they have not been able to find him.

Police and prosecutors say the men were looking to Rob Sweeney’s mother’s then boyfriend Yarnell Green. Green was killed just the past Sunday outside a downtown bar.

Bryant and Crump have been in and out of court since 2020.

During a Pre-trial hearing on Tuesday, DNA testing will be wrapped up by November 7. The DNA issue has been on the table for almost a year. Trial dates have not been set because of this.

Prosecutors say they need the results to determine who to try first. The issue has been held up by the defense who wanted to conduct their own independent testing.

Also on Tuesday, defense attorneys filed a motion to suppress any identification of the client by witnesses.

Further details on the motion are not available as of now.

With all this going on in the background, the community continued to mourn and honor the innocent life lost. Wednesday night, the Struthers community is holding the second annual vigil to mark the anniversary at 7:15 p.m. It will be at the Sunshine & Lollipops Daycare and Learning Center in Struthers.

Rowan’s dad David has continued to honor his son in more ways than one. He has kept his son’s memory alive for two years, making the community a better place at the same time.

The Valley has surrounded David with love to help his mission of remembering Rowan. WKBN has covered several events, all raising money to make the community a better place.

David created a trust fund to build a playground in honor of Rowan. Last November, it was announced that Rowan Sweeney’s Memorial Park will be at Boardman Township Park. Fundraising efforts have continued since to make this a reality.

Battery powered candles will be provided to all that attend. This will take place outside the daycare. Anyone attending is asked to park across the street in the parking lot adjacent to the day care center.