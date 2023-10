YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police said two men were wounded early Saturday on the East Side.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon said the men showed up about 4 a.m. at an apartment on Choice Court with gunshot wounds and police and paramedics were called from there.

Simon said the two men told police they did not know where they were when they were shot.

The men are expected to recover from their wounds, Simon said.