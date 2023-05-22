LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — Two women were taken to the hospital following a large fight that happened in the street in Liberty.

According to a police report, several officers responded about 2:30 p.m. Friday to the area of Green Acres and Northgate Drive on a report of 20 to 30 people involved in a fight in the street, with at least one person on the ground.

A woman at the scene initially told officers a group of women forced their way into her apartment and beat her and her daughter up. The woman had lumps, scratches and other injuries to her face, officers noted in the report.

Police stopped a car down the street whose driver had injuries to her face. A group of women in the car showed officers a Facebook Live video that was taken at about 2:08 p.m. showing women fighting and an unknown female deploying pepper spray to break it up. They also showed officers a screenshot they said the other woman sent saying, “Pull up.”

Police said they found no evidence of a fight inside the first woman’s apartment but did find pieces of braid and weave in the parking lot and street where the fight took place, the report stated.

Through questioning the women, officers found that the fight started on Instagram and the first woman was accused of going to the East Side a week ago and got into a fight with the woman who was driving the car.

The two women who were hurt were taken to the hospital.

Another woman, identified as 27-year-old Ardayza Porter, was issued a citation at the scene on a charge of persistent disorderly conduct after police say she flipped off members of the group involved in the fight.

Additional charges are pending, and the incident is under investigation, according to the police report.