(WKBN) – Two local women who were accused of being part of a million-dollar arson-for-profit ring in the Valley are now free on bond after appearing in court Tuesday morning.

We first reported on Patricia Floyd back in 2021. At the time, prosecutors with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office said she and half a dozen others intentionally set fire to different properties in order to collect the insurance money.

Late last year, however, the cases against Floyd and Kyrene Rodriguez were dismissed and both were recently secretly reindicted.

Both women are due back in court at a later date.