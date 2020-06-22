2 wellness coaches return home to share workout positivity with their community

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – This weekend, two Campbell women returned home to teach workouts and fitness health. They say working out is good for the mind and the body.

Isabel Espada and Ariel Rivera are wellness coaches with Herbalife Nutrition.

“Before, I was always scared to workout. I didn’t like working out alone, so this weekend it was our goal to bring that to our hometown and bring people together who want to get fit or are already fit and want to get into it,” Espada said.

This weekend, they returned to their home in Campbell to teach a three day camp at Roosevelt Park.

“Coming home to make an impact is awesome. It’s actually really gratifying helping people build confidence and bringing what people call a sunshine state of mind to this little hometown. It’s a good feeling helping people reach their goals,” said Ariel Rivera.

From walking up and down bleachers to doing the abs version of the Cha Cha Slide, people were pushed through these one-hour calisthenics workouts.

“We do a lot of high intense interval training, so we’re burning fat and building muscle at the same time,” Rivera said.

“We’re pushing people to their best ability. We want them to feel every bit of it, learn and push themselves because a lot of people said they workout every day, but I’ve never sweated this much,” Espada said.

Working out is not only good for physical change but also mental.

However, for many, it’s hard to take that step to workout.

So, Espada says it was discipline that helped her lose weight and that it’s important when starting something new.

“I tell my clients consistency and discipline. You have to make that choice that will further you later. Sometimes you don’t want to do it now, but you know it’s going to make you feel better ten days from now,” she said.

The two coaches say being able to share the confidence they’ve built within themselves with everyone this weekend was very inspiring, especially within their own community.