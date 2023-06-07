WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two lottery players from the Valley are counting up their extra cash.

A Youngstown woman is a $50,000 winner in the Cash Explosion 25X scratch-off game. After taxes, she will get $36,000.

The ticket was bought at Speedway on Boardman-Canfield Road in Boardman.

Cash Explosion 25X is a $5 scratch-off with a top prize of $150,000. As of June 7, there are nine top prizes remaining.

A Warren man won a $20,000 prize with the Precious Diamonds scratch-off ticket. He will get $14,400 after taxes.

The ticket was bought at Certified Oil on Youngstown-Kingsville Road in Vienna.

Precious Diamonds is a $10 ticket with a top prize of $40,000 a year for 25 years. As of June 7, there are three top prizes remaining.