2 Valley organizations stretch out with bunny yoga

A local rabbit rescue and dog training service teamed up to host a very "bunnyzen" yoga class Saturday morning

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – On Saturday, an hour-long morning yoga class in Warren offered a little extra stress relief.

Dogsmartz Unleashed teamed with F5RS (Frisky Ferrets, Fuzzies, and Feathered Friends Rescue and Sanctuary) to host the first-ever bunny yoga class.

All seven of the F5RS bunnies are trained therapy bunnies.

Rescue owner Sassy Pick said these bunnies can release stress the moment you touch them.

“Rabbits are extremely calming — they bring people’s blood pressure down, they’re wonderful, they’re soft. It just makes you feel really, really good. It gives you that zen feeling that we’re going for today with the bunny yoga,” she said.

The class was led by Gina Marie Chance of Om Yoga Studio.