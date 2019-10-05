33 News at 6

LIVE NOW /
Watch 33 News at 6

2 Valley organizations stretch out with bunny yoga

Local News

A local rabbit rescue and dog training service teamed up to host a very "bunnyzen" yoga class Saturday morning

by: Vince Coll

Posted: / Updated:

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – On Saturday, an hour-long morning yoga class in Warren offered a little extra stress relief.

Dogsmartz Unleashed teamed with F5RS (Frisky Ferrets, Fuzzies, and Feathered Friends Rescue and Sanctuary) to host the first-ever bunny yoga class.

All seven of the F5RS bunnies are trained therapy bunnies.

Rescue owner Sassy Pick said these bunnies can release stress the moment you touch them.

“Rabbits are extremely calming — they bring people’s blood pressure down, they’re wonderful, they’re soft. It just makes you feel really, really good. It gives you that zen feeling that we’re going for today with the bunny yoga,” she said.

The class was led by Gina Marie Chance of Om Yoga Studio.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com